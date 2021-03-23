Lucky charm is a thing and there is enough evidence in Bollywood of how the presence of one particular person or aspect, has affected the project in a good way. The most famous is Nora Fatehi’s luck factor for John Abraham. In almost all of his recent films, the actor has cast Nora and it has paid him a long time. One such is a relation between Shah Rukh Khan and the musical duo, Vishal-Shekhar.

The duo of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani made their debut as a duo in 1999. They have given several chartbusters and classics since then. Especially, they are behind some of the biggest chartbusters of SRK including Dard-E-Disco and Chammak Challo. Interestingly, the duo’s collaboration with SRK has always been lucky for the latter from a box office perspective.

The two biggest examples are Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The music of both films had been chartbuster. Most importantly, both films managed to cross the 200 crore mark in India and are the two highest grossers of Shah Rukh Khan. That’s how the Vishal-Shekhar factor has worked for SRK!

Post Happy New Year, the duo of Vishal-Shekhar hasn’t been part of any Shah Rukh Khan projects and that’s an exact point where Khan’s films started underperforming at the box office. Be it Dilwale, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal or Zero, none of the films performed as expected.

It’s totally up to us to believe in luck factors and related stuff, but one can’t deny the fact of how important the Vishal-Shekhar factor has been for Shah Rukh Khan’s box office journey.

