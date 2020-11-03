From Dhoom 4 To Chennai Express 2 – Rumoured Films Of Shah Rukh Khan We Wish Happen Soon!

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday but this time it was more of a virtual celebration rather than chanting “SRK, SRK” outside Mannat. Nevertheless, the enthusiasm of fans wasn’t dimed a bit and we witness the fan frenzy across the social media platforms. Unfortunately, just like the last year, this year too, there wasn’t any announcement of projects from the superstar and we are just wondering when all much talked about films like Pathan, an untitled film with Atlee will see the day of lights.

With no official announcement, fans will have to wait longer for SRK’s next. While reliable sources state that Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee’s next is very much on, we bring you the list of Khan’s rumoured projects we wish of happening soon.

First and the biggest name comes in the form of YRF’s Dhoom 4. Ever since Dhoom 3 released in 2013, the rumours are in the industry that none other than Shah Rukh Khan will be donning the hat of an antagonist in the next. Not only him, but even Ranveer Singh is speculated to be part of the project. Even though no official information about D4 is out, SRK has openly said that he’ll be glad to sign a film for Dhoom franchise.

Chennai Express 2 is one of the most talked-about films of Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Rohit Shetty and SRK had plans of collaborating for Angoor remake first but at the same time, he liked Chennai Express’ script and Angoor remake went on a backburner. Soon after CE’s huge success, the rumours of its sequel dropped in but then Dilwale happened. And since Dilwale, both Shetty and SRK haven’t uttered a word of a reunion.

Ra. One is another one which made headlines due to its sequel news. To everyone’s surprise, Khan’s highly ambitious project was heavily panned for its weak execution and boring content. On the positive side, the film was unanimously praised for its special effects and Khan’s vision to match Hollywood’s standards. Before the film’s release, there were strong reports of Ra. One’s sequel but eventually nothing came as a concrete.

So, towards the end, we hope Shah Rukh Khan comes up with above-mentioned projects as it’s been a public demand for a long time!

