Bachchan Pandey: MAJOR Update On Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon Starrer!

Ever since the shooting restrictions have been relaxed, Akshay Kumar has started working at a brisk pace. In fact, he completed the shoot of Bell Bottom and now, he is looking forward to wrapping up the schedules of Prithviraj and other projects. Amidst all, now, there’s a major update on Akki’s Bachchan Pandey and it will leave his fans cheered up.

As we all know, Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon in a lead role, thus marking their reunion post-Housefull 4. But now, one more actress to be signed soon. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala. After releasing the exciting first look poster of Akshay, the latest update is out about the film’s shooting schedule.

Bachchan Pandey will go on floors in January 2021. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be kickstarting the shoot in Jaisalmer. The schedule will comprise of 60 days. Interestingly, the shooting will take place in real locations instead of sets. Regarding the same, the permissions have been taken from the state government.

“Akshay Kumar, along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations,” revealed a source.

Bachchan Pandey is said to be the remake of South hit, Jigarthanda.

“The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs issued by the government to ensure a “no-contact set” to be created. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test towards December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Two doctors to fly with the crew from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and will be stationed at the shooting location. Special medical rooms will be set up in Jaisalmer and each and every location will be sanitised a day prior to the shoot,” informed the source.

Just like Akkians, we too are eagerly waiting to witness Akshay Kumar’s new avatar in Bachchan Pandey!

