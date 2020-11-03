Neha Kakkar lived a fairytale over the past few days. The Coca Cola singer tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh and the pictures are viral all across. Although she was trolled for allegedly copying outfits of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma – we cannot deny that each one of the outfits was dreamy. The most underrated one remains to be the sangeet attire.

Advertisement

The Nehu Da Vyah singer wore a pink lehenga for the pre-wedding festivity. The gorgeous piece was an Anita Dongre designer. It had silver embroidery featuring gota patti along with the intricacy of dori, pearl, zardosi, sequins, and zari work all over the outfit and seemed perfect for the occasion. Kakkar paired up her attire with a choker pearl necklace, traditional bangles and matching earrings.

Advertisement

But what has grabbed our eyeballs is the whopping cost of Neha Kakkar’s lehenga. The attire is priced at 3,22,000 INR on Anita Dongre’s official website. Well, we don’t know about a sangeet ceremony but most of us dream to wear that expensive lehenga on our wedding days. But will our dreams come true? Neha’s did when Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself gifted her a pastel piece!

Check out Neha Kakkar’s sangeet lehenga below:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh created a lot of noise over the weekend over ‘Ex Calling.’ It is a track sung by Rohanpreet that features Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur. Neha herself shared the first look of the song, although she seemed to be a little jealous.

The first look of Ex Calling witnesses Rohanpreet Singh in a neon green shirt. He paired it up with white pants, a pink turban and multi-coloured sneakers. Standing beside him is his probably his ‘ex’ Avneet Kaur. The actress dons a pink crop top, blue flared pants and a pink sling bag. The duo could be seen all smiles as they posed for the camera.

The highlight of the picture remained to be the caption. The Nehu Da Vyah singer left an angry emoticon hinting that she’s angry with him.

Rohanpreet was no less as he played along with his wife. He commented, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).”

Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar also left a sweet comment as he wrote, “Can’t wait for it.”

Must Read: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly: “The Show Has Changed My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube