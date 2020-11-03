Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash Resigns From KWAN?

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash made it again to the headlines after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided her house and found drugs in there. Later a new summon was issued to her and it was said that she has not replied to the same yet and is untraceable. As per the latest reports, Prakash has now resigned from the talent management agency KWAN. Read on to know more about the same.

This is the second time that Karishma has come under the NCB scanner. Before this, her name came up during Jaya Saha’s probe. The NCB has found chats that had Prakash was talking about drugs and procurement. Later it was said that the agency had also found links between her and the peddlers.

Now as per a Time Of India report, Karishma Prakash, who was a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee has left the company. Meanwhile, she has not resigned recently but, has put down her papers on October 21, 2020.

Karishma Prakash’s house was raided recently, and drugs were found there. She was not present at the time of the raid. The agency officials then pasted a copy of the summon on the house door. As per the reports she has yet not replied to the summoning and is still untraceable.

However, it is also said that Karishma Prakash has filed for an anticipatory bail in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai. It is said that the NCB officials found 1.7 grams of charas and 2 bottles of CBD oil. Her bail hearing is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, that is today.

The probe in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood began after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. The agency that has earlier probed Karishma Prakash, has also questioned Deepika Padukone after chats between the two were found. As per the chats, a person with initials D was asking K for the hash. Not just the two, but the NCB had also summoned Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

