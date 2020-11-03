Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly: "The Show Has Changed My Life"

Star Plus’ Anupamaa is on top spot in the TRP charts for the past two weeks. The show features the journey of a Gujrati housewife putting her family’s happiness above everything. Rupali Ganguly’s performance has been widely appreciated as well. In a recent interview, the 43 years old actress has said that the serial has changed her life. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Anupamaa is the series that makes a special place in every housewife’s heart as their contributions to their families are always left unappreciated.

Advertisement

Speaking to Spotboye about the show, Rupali Ganguly said, “It’s a journey back to reality for the Indian soap.” She added, “No doubt Anupamaa has changed my life. I am still reeling under the impact. Where is that time to feel like a queen?”

Rupali Ganguly also talked about shooting in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. She said, “Every day we’re rushing against time to complete episodes which during these Covid times is not an easy task. But we spend so much time together that we forget about Covid once we are on the set every morning. I spend more time with the cast and crew of Anupamaa than I do with my own family.”

Rupali Ganguly gave all credit for Anupamma’s success to the producer and director of the show. She said, “I’ve a 7-year-old son and an old mother-in-law at home. But the producer Rajan Shahi to whom, along with director Romesh Kalra, I give all the credit for the success of Anupamaa insisted on having me on board.”

This is not the first time Rupali Ganguly is working with producer Rajan Shahi. Speaking about her past experience with the producer, the actress said, “I was part of Rajan Sir’s serial Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin in 1999. I was very young, very impulsive. During those days I preferred taking a holiday rather than shooting to meet deadlines. So when Anupamaa came to me Rajan sir kept asking me, ‘Tum waisi toh ab nahi ho na?’ I told him I’m still the same though far more disciplined and focused on my work.”

Must Read: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Decide To Marry On THIS Date – Wedding Plans REVEALED!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube