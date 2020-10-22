Anupamaa DETHRONES Kundali Bhagya; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Still At 5th Spot

Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for the last week. We expected that Bigg Boss season 14 would at least make an entry this week in TOP 5 but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. The Salman Khan show is still not there in the TOP 5. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has maintained the fifth spot, just like last week. Read the article to know which shows made a place in Top 5 this week.

Advertisement

The major breakthrough in TOP 5 is that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya has been dethroned by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa.

Advertisement

Ever since the shooting for television shows have resumed, Kundali Bhagya was constantly on Top spot every week. But finally, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has taken the spot as the show is currently witnessing a high point with Anupamaa figuring out the truth behind Vanraj and Kavya’s relationship.

Speaking about the third spot, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia’s Kumkum Bhagya secured the spot, just like last week. The show is currently featuring how Rhea tried to give up her life after knowing the truth. A new entry is seen in the fourth spot. Last week, the fourth spot was grabbed by Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer but this week, Colors TV Chhoti Sardaarrni has taken the fourth spot.

The last spot has been maintained by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which airs on SAB. The show was on the same spot last week as well. The show is currently showing Jethalal in tension as Babita ji and Iyer are all set to leave Gokuldham society.

What has surprised us the most is that Bigg Boss season 14 has failed to win audiences’ hearts this time? The show witnesses ugly spat between the contestants in each episode, yet the TRP of the show isn’t very much satisfactory.

What’s your opinion on the TRP report this week? Do share your view via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: Mukesh Khanna SLAMS The Kapil Sharma Show Yet Again: “Ashleelta Has Been Happening For A Long Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube