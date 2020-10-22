Mukesh Khanna SLAMS The Kapil Sharma Show Yet Again: “Ashleelta Has Been Happening For A Long Time”

A few days ago, Mahabharat cast had a reunion of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in the iconic show, was absent. The show was graced by star cast Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan.

When the Shaktimaan actor was asked why he didn’t join others, he called the show vulgar and cheap. Recently, Kapil Sharma reacted to Khanna’s remarks and said that he and his team are working hard to make people smile during the tough times. He had said, “It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami.”

Now, Mukesh Khanna has reacted to Kapil Sharma’s response. The Mahabharat actor told Times Of India, “The issue was not about making people smile or laugh. The issue was about the method of making people smile or laugh.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “When did I say don’t make people laugh? There is nothing better in the world today than bringing a smile on people’s faces.”

The Shaktimaan actor also said, “There should be shaaleenta in making people smile, which is not there on Kapil’s show. Phuhadta aur ashleelta hai unke show mein. And this has not been happening on his show since the pandemic. This has been happening for a long time now, and I want that the focus should be on that issue.”

Well, we wonder what Kapil Sharma has to say about Mukesh Khanna’s reaction to his response.

Meanwhile, after Mukesh Khanna had slammed Kapil Sharma post the Mahabharat reunion episode, his co-star Gajendra Chauhan had reacted to the same. The actor had told a daily that in the video, Mukesh himself claimed that he was not invited and wouldn’t go if he was. He had said, “This is like ‘maan na maan main tera mehmaan”.

What do you have to say about the entire matter? Let us know your views on whose side you are on.

