Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, we were dying to see Anurag aka Parth Samthaan on screen for a new project. But the actor decided to make us wait for a little and went to Goa for a vacation. Finally, the wait is over as we already told you that the actor is all set to rock you with his powerful performance in a new web show titled Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.

The heartthrob is very active on social media and keeps posting his amazing pictures for his 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the actor has posted about his amazing body transformation, comparing his childhood physique and today’s body. In the caption of the picture, Parth Samthaan mentioned how his journey is similar to Hrithik Roshan’s role in the cult movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Parth Samthaan wrote, “So there’s a short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation, just like Rohan(@hrithikroshan) from the movie kabhi khushi kabhi gham, I was put up in a boarding school .. and right after I passed my school, a shy boy who was highly ambitious transformed into what I am today ..of course, m not comparing myself with @hrithikroshan ..he is one legend and an inspiration to millions just like me

Bottom line is nothing’s impossible if I can do it ..so can you!

#mindgame#pushyourself.”

Recalling his memories from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan had earlier told Pinkvilla, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Well, isn’t Parth Samthaan’s body transformation inspiring? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates.

