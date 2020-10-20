Post Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan Shoots For A New Web Show; Watch BTS Video

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, we were dying to see Anurag aka Parth Samthaan on screen for a new project. But the actor decided to make us wait for a little and went to Goa for a vacation. Finally, the wait is over as the actor is all set to rock you with his powerful performance in a new web show titled Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon.

Advertisement

In the web show, Parth will be seen in a completely different avatar as he will be playing a gangster. The actor has already started shooting for the show and has shared a BTS video and a picture from the set.

Advertisement

On Monday, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram stories and officially announced that he is shooting a new web series along with a selfie. After some time, the actor released a BTS video on his stories informing that the shoot was still on. The team shot overnight. A few hours ago, the actor shared a video where we see him driving back after pack up. Have a look at Parth’s stories here.

Parth Samthaan also posted a tired picture of himself after the hectic shoot. In the caption, he wrote, “Packed up finally. Goodnight 🥵😴 #hero” As soon as the actor updated his post, his friends and fans started showing their excitement in the comments box. Karan Kundra commented, “Herooooo!!!” Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor also wrote, “Hero❤️🕺🏻” One of his concerned fans wrote, “After shooting continously for more than 13 hrs you definitely need to have a sound sleep. ..have a great one !!❤️😘”

Recalling his memories from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan told Pinkvilla, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan in Hero? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar REACTS To Viral Memes On Her: “Memes Bante Hi Famous Personalities Ke Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube