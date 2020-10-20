Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar AKA New Anjali: "I Cannot Become Neha Mehta..."

Some characters are etched in people’s mind because of the actors. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anjali Bhabhi was one of the most popular characters. Since its inception, actress Neha Mehta portrayed the character. However, it has been weeks since she quit the show. Actress Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha.

The thing about popular shows with a huge fan following is they take time to accept changes. While a lot of them are happy to know she’s new Anjali people compare her with Neha Mehta. Sunayana has now reacted to all the comparisons.

Sunayana Fozdar said that it is natural for people to give their feedback. However, one cannot expect her to be like Neha Mehta. As reported by Hindustan Times, in an interview, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, “I believe it is the audience’s right to give us good and bad feedback. Whatever fame we get is because of them. That is why I say that if we are happy to hear their praise, we should also be prepared for their negative feedback. I know I will be compared because this is a very popular show and people have really appreciated the character.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added, “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha ji (actor Neha Mehta), but I will entertain people as Sunaina,” she said. Talking at length about the comparisons, she added, “I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons. I want to say I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to make my own place. I want the audience to give me a chance and love.”

Meanwhile, Neha Mehta had played the character of Anjali Bhabhi or Anjali Mehta for 12 years. Due to some differences with the makers, the actress decided to quit the show. About the same, she had earlier said that she wants certain decorum and conduct to change on the sets of TMKOC.

