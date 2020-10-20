After all the negativity owing to alcoholism and other stuff, Kapil Sharma has hit the right chord and how. His comeback has been a super successful one with The Kapil Sharma Show and with time, the man is only fetching great heights.

We all know, with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil made a Bollywood debut and won hearts of the audiences. Even though his second outing, Firangi tanked miserably, his performance was decent enough to garner him some good words. Now, during the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, his co-actor on the show, Krushna Abhishek made a major revelation about his debut web series and it has left fans wondering.

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had Shatrughan Sinha arrives and his son Luv Sinha as guests. During performing his act, Krushna Abhishek jokingly revealed that Kapil is charging 20 crores for his debut series. Even though jokingly, Krushna has surely made a big statement about Kapil. Earlier, we had seen Kapil himself promoting his Firangi in a humourous way and well, this news about such a huge remuneration too could turn out to be true given his face value.

What are your thoughts about Krushna Abhishek’s joke on Kapil Sharma’s fees for web series? And, what do you think, does the comedian-actor deserves the mentioned amount? Do let us know through comments.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is soon going to drop on Hotstar. As the release date is nearing, the Khiladi is leaving no stones unturned in the promotions. Recently he stepped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film. On Saturday, Akshay shared a photo with Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and announced he would be shooting with Kapil Sharma.

Posting the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!” Thanking him, Kapil wrote, “Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji u were on fire as always.. lots of love n respect best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow Love-you gesture.”Check out his post below:

Joking how all his promotions happen on the comedy show, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now…either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.”

