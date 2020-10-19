Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kanungo unveil unplugged cover of ‘Dil diyan gallan’

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, continues to win our hearts with he work. The Punjabi kudi recently has collaborated with pop star Arjun Kanungo for an unplugged cover version of the hit song, Dil Diyan Gallan.

The song was originally sung by Atif Aslam for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif action drama Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The romantic track was one of the biggest hits of the year.

Now, Shehnaaz Gill has attempted a cover with Arjun Kanungo, who is best known for his peppy number Baaki baatein peene baad. Sharing the link of the track’s video in her Instagram story, Shehnaaz wrote, “Wait is over. Full video out.”

In the musical clip, we see Shenaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo singing the song, and fans are amused by Shehnaaz’s singing skills. Check out their cover of Dil Diyan Gallan here:

“Beautifully sung,” a user commented. “Salman Khan will be so happy to hear this angelic voice,” another user wrote.

A day ago, Shehnaaz uploaded a photograph of herself posing along with Arjun and his girlfriend Carla Dennis.

In other news, Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke about that format of Bigg Boss 14 and said, “The current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors.” She added, “Hamaare season mein pehle week se lekar end tak jo bhi raha hai, sab apna best dekar gaye hain. Kuchh karna hi nahi chahte just because seniors hain.”

