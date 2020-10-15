Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill Says, “Sidharth Shukla Is The TRP King; Show Thoda Chal Raha Hai…”

Bigg Boss 14 is making headline because of the seniors more than the contestants this season. The ‘Toofani Seniors’ consists of Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill just revealed the reason why she’s watching the current season.

Well, no brownie points for guessing that it’s none other than Sidharth because of their past history. The two share a great rapport and their chemistry is loved by all their fans and call them #SidNaaz with love.

In a conversation with TOI, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the format of the show and said, “The current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors.”

Speaking about the last season, Bigg Boss 13 when she was a part of the show, Shehnaaz said, “Hamaare season mein pehle week se lekar end tak jo bhi raha hai, sab apna best dekar gaye hain. Kuchh karna hi nahi chahte just because seniors hain.”

A lot of people feel that Sidharth has brought in this season as a highlight to maintain the ratings of the show and agreeing to the same, Shehnaaz said, “Sidharth Shukla is the TRP king. Show thoda chal raha hai usko daalne se.”

Giving some senior tips to the contestants of BB14, Gill said, “Khud ka vajood rakho, lado, bhido ek dum sher ki tarah. Kisi ke aage peeche poonch ban kar mat raho. Apna game khelo without being selfish. Apna stand toh har koi le leta hai, but doosro ka stand lena seekho.”

On being asked if she thinks any contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house is fake, the Punjabi singer replied, “Fake dikhao but kuchh toh dikhaao. Kuchh dikh hi nahi raha.” Revealing the reason behind watching the current season, Gill said, “I am watching the show because of Sidharth Shukla. I won’t watch it after he exits.”

Shehnaaz seems in awe of Sidharth Shukla and speaking about his flirty behaviour inside the BB14 house, she said, “He is flirting with girls but in a healthy way. Many people are judging his conduct outside the house, but I know him well and can vouch that his intention is pure.”

