It’s been 10 days into the biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 but evidently, the seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are still ruling hearts and how!
Polls conducted across various platforms & through different channels present ex-contestant & winner of BB 13, Sidharth still on the top of the leaderboard.
The loyal fanbase of Bigg Boss 14 & also celebrities who have been tweeting their opinions believe Sidharth Shukla to be the centre of attention on the show.
Ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala recently put up a tweet suggesting, “Looks like Sidharth Shukla & Nikki Tamboli are running the show! Hmm… What do you think?”
Looks like only @sidharth_shukla & #NikkiTamboli are running the show ! Hmm…what do you think ?#BiggBoss2020 #biggboss14
— Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) October 12, 2020
We are loving Sidharth’s different side this year, the goofy, funny one which we didn’t really get to see enough of during his tenure last year.
Most of us would agree that he’s one of the most prominent personalities in the house currently running the show & we wouldn’t be surprised if the makers extend their stay in the house so Sidharth could give an advice or two to the freshers to get them to charge up!
Bakwaas h issbaar.. Mark my words jis din @sidharth_shukla bahar aayega us din TRP aur niche jaayegi.. #SidNaaz ko leke aao.. TRP upar..
— Harshawardhan Pathak (@pathakharsh9) October 12, 2020
Not Agree Only TRP King UNBEATABLE SIDHARTH SHUKLA running The Whole Show…!!@sidharth_shukla
— 😘 (@BindassGarvit12) October 12, 2020
Hum to sidharth ke liye hi dekh rahe😍😍
— Siya Singh (@SiyaSingh02) October 12, 2020
Only Sid is running da whole show bcoz he ws baap of season 13 n he wl b da baap of all seasons 😘
— Maahi Shah (@maahishah456) October 12, 2020
No only Sidharth Shukla is running the whole
Sidharth baas waha logo ki game strong kar raha hain as usual ❤#SidharthShukla
— Sirazum Monira Saoda (@MoniraSaoda) October 12, 2020
Yes mam siddy boy is running the whole show undoubtedly
UNBEATABLE SIDHARTH SHUKLA
— KAIFA✨🤓😋😾😼😝✨🌠🌟⭐☀️ (@KaifaTonu) October 12, 2020
One and only..ayi samajh..one and only #SidharthShukla is running the whole show..the whole show..king 👑 king 👑 hi hota hey..King 👑 geya hey apne desh ko firse sambhalne🔥🔥
— Sangeeta Maity (@maity_sangeeta) October 12, 2020
