Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Nikki Tamboli Running The Show? Shefali Jariwala & Fans Feel So!

It’s been 10 days into the biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 but evidently, the seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are still ruling hearts and how!

Polls conducted across various platforms & through different channels present ex-contestant & winner of BB 13, Sidharth still on the top of the leaderboard.

The loyal fanbase of Bigg Boss 14 & also celebrities who have been tweeting their opinions believe Sidharth Shukla to be the centre of attention on the show.

Ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala recently put up a tweet suggesting, “Looks like Sidharth Shukla & Nikki Tamboli are running the show! Hmm… What do you think?”

We are loving Sidharth’s different side this year, the goofy, funny one which we didn’t really get to see enough of during his tenure last year.

Most of us would agree that he’s one of the most prominent personalities in the house currently running the show & we wouldn’t be surprised if the makers extend their stay in the house so Sidharth could give an advice or two to the freshers to get them to charge up!

