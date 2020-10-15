It’s been 10 days into the biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 but evidently, the seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are still ruling hearts and how!

Polls conducted across various platforms & through different channels present ex-contestant & winner of BB 13, Sidharth still on the top of the leaderboard.

The loyal fanbase of Bigg Boss 14 & also celebrities who have been tweeting their opinions believe Sidharth Shukla to be the centre of attention on the show.

Ex-contestant Shefali Jariwala recently put up a tweet suggesting, “Looks like Sidharth Shukla & Nikki Tamboli are running the show! Hmm… What do you think?”

