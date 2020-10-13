Asim Riaz rose to unprecedented fame over the last year. The actor was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and fans loved everything about him. From his physique to his righteousness and grace, there are many fangirls dying to date him. But the BB contestant is apparently with Himanshi Khurana. Albeit, the latest update regarding Asim is sure to leave fans elated.

If one remembers, Riaz had recently bought a luxury sports car – BMW series 5. It took him one year to create a successful career. Post Bigg Boss 13, the actor went onto grab several music videos. One of them was even a collab with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Badshah – Mere Angne Mein.

Owing to it all, Asim Riaz has now bought a plush sea-facing flat in Mumbai. The actor shared a video on his Instagram and the view to the sea is the serene surrounding we’d die to wake up every morning to. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s father too boasted about how proud he was of his son.

Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhary took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A father cannot stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hard work & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve.”

Check out the tweet below:

A father can not stop his feelings & excitement when his children do well with their hardwork & passion & earn respect from fellow human beings so today I feel delighted after watching the video which shows charming sea in front of the new home of Asim Riaz which u deserve — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) October 12, 2020

Haven’t had the chance to catch a glimpse of Asim’s flat yet? Check it out below:

Woah view from @imrealasim new house facing sea side! Soo soothing! Wishing you lots of love and happiness in your new home #AsimRiaz

Here’s to new beginnings and amazing memories in your new place. Congratulations Asim pic.twitter.com/NK5U57wgnL — Shaggy (@Shagufta_Shah48) October 11, 2020

It has only left us wondering how expensive this lavish house would be. We could maybe afford it in our dreams!

Meanwhile, rumours had been rife yesterday that Asim Riaz has been offered a huge sum to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Currently, former contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are a part of the show. It is also being said that Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill could be a part of a Diwali special episode.

As per reports, Asim was even offered a deal worth 50 crores by Colors to appear on Bigg Boss 14. But will it happen? Only time will tell.

