Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Grooving To Golmaal Again Song Is 'Fun Unlimited'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been our saviour since over a decade now. It’s that one show we can never get rid of irrespective of the number of episodes we watch. Along with that, cast members like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta amongst others, have received unprecedented fame too.

Time and again, the cast members create a lot of noise. Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi exclusively spoke to Koimoi about Disha Vakani’s return and it was the talk of the town. However, today we bring to you a super cute video of Munmun and it is sure to drive away your midweek blues away.

Yesterday, Munmun Dutta took to her Instagram and shared a video of her dance rehearsals. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty was grooving to Golmaal Again song ‘Maine Tujhko Dekha.’ She wore a black t-back with ‘Sweat Squad’ printed on it.

Munmun Dutta paired her attire with geometrically printed white and grey leggings. The actress could be seen practising at her home initially, and later on, was all set in a floral dress. There was a goofy side yet a sassy one and it’s exactly what we love about our Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She mentioned her love for dancing in the caption that read, “Last year … Behind the scenes… Rehearsals with the choreographers ….. . Oh !! How I love dancing.”

Check out Munmun Dutta’s post below:

The actress also gave her fans another treat. She posed for a selfie in red lips and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

“Feeling dull ?? Red lips to my rescue always… (love emoticon) For everyone who wants to know, it’s from @ctilburymakeup in the shade Electric Poppy,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has undergone quite a few changes recently. Neha Mehta quit the show and it was a whole controversy of its own. Guruchuran Singh who played Mr Sodhi marked his exit too.

Neha was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar while Balvinder Singh Suri stepped in as Mr Sodhi.

