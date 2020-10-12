R. Madhavan Appreciates Police For Taking Action On Teenager Who Threatened MS Dhoni’s Daughter

Actor R. Madhavan has hailed the detainment of a 16-year-old boy by the police in Gujarat. Why is he supporting this detainment of an underage boy? Well, it because he allegedly issued a rape threat against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter Ziva.

Advertisement

Madhavan recently took to Twitter and hailed the police for detaining the teenager. He even mentioned that it’s time to put the fear of law and God on these ‘faceless monsters’ on the internet.

Advertisement

R. Madhavan tweeted, “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.”

Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni’s Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.😡😡 https://t.co/mu9jR5tnQt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

We are with you on this Madhavan.

For the unversed, the teenager issued a rape threat after Dhoni’s IPL team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders last week. Said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh, “The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back.”

The teenager has accepted that he had posted the threat message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK, police said.

On the work front, R. Madhavan was recently seen in the OTT-released thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen. He will next be seen in Maara, the official Tamil remake of the celebrated Malayalam film of 2015, Charlie. Maara is scheduled to release on December 17. The actor is also a part of the web show, 7th Sense.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Postponed To 2021 – Do You Support Producers’ Decision? Vote Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube