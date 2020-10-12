Not Shah Rukh Khan But Rohit Shetty’s Angoor Remake Will Have This Star?

Rohit Shetty’s Angoor Remake has been in talks for a long time now. Earlier it was being said that Shah Rukh Khan will star in the film but it seems the filmmaker has changed his mind.

The latest development regarding the remake of the 1982 Sanjeev Kumar starrer comedy will be loved by Ranveer Singh fans. Reportedly the much-loved filmmaker will be having his Simmba in the upcoming film.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Rohit Shetty is planning to have Ranveer Singh in the Angoor Remake. A source close to the development has been quoted as saying, “Rohit Shetty has been trying to make Angoor remake for a while now and it is finally happening now with Ranveer Singh stepping into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes.”

Talking about how things with Shah Rukh Khan didn’t materialise, the source added, “Rohit Shetty had planned to revisit Angoor in 2015 with Shah Rukh Khan in lead, however, things didn’t materialize and the two collaborated on Dilwale. After that, he got busy with Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has now got the much-needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine-tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation.”

Giving more details about the project, the source added, “Bol Bachchan was essentially inspired by Golmaal, rather a commercial take on Golmaal. The same way, even Angoor is more of an adaptation in the present time, and Rohit is just retaining the basic premise of how two identical twins lead to confusion. It is currently being scripted and the final draft is expected to be locked soon. Following which they will move on to the other aspects of pre-production, including signing other actors of the ensemble.”

Talking about Ranveer’s double role in the Rohit Shetty film, the source said, “It will be a double role for Ranveer, and it will be a first in this space for Ranveer. They are planning it as the biggest Bollywood comedy till date,”

Well, it seems Ranveer Singh’s fans are surely in for a treat. After films like ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar & Sooryavanshi, this one looks like another amazing addition to his lineup.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section.

