Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shares Videos Of The UK Car Rally Showing The Solidarity Of SSR Warriors

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in mid-June has given rise to many controversies in Bollywood. One of the most prominent ones is the use and abuse of drugs by Bollywood personalities. Recently, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) refuted the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Their report concluded that the actor had committed suicide, adding that no traces of poison were found in Sushant’s mortal remains.

However, the late actor’s family and his fans are not pleased with it. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared a string of videos of a car rally organised in the UK. This was done to show solidarity to the justice campaign for her late brother.

Shweta posted three videos on Instagram, capturing action from the rally at Southhall, London for Sushant Singh Rajput. In one video, we see a motley of cars with pictures of Sushant pasted on them. She captioned it, “UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI.”

Shweta Singh Kirti then shared a video of a woman demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The woman and a man are holding a poster in the video. The poster reads, “NRI’S UK appeal to PM Modi #arrestthemurderersof SSR and #Satyagraha4SSR.”

In her third post about the car rally for Sushant, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote: “In Southhall, London #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. While the Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by Crime Branch Of India, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested during the ongoing death investigation of SSR with links to the drugs angles being probed by the NCB. After spending almost a month in jail, the actress was recently released on bail.

