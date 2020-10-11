Shekhar Suman: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Has Been Strangulated To Death”

Actor Shekhar Suman has a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death.

“Sushant’s case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?” Suman wrote on his unverified Twitter account on Saturday to express his mind.

Shekhar Suman’s observation comes days after the AIIMS panel ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was in judicial custody, was granted bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and Ed joining the investigation.

The CBI as per reports now has agreed with the AIIMS Forensic team conclusions. The agency will now probe the suicide angle and not murder. Rhea was also granted bail as no connections between her and the peddlers were established.

