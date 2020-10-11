The Kapil Sharma Show: When Comedian Referred Quentin Tarantino As Sonu Because Of This Reason

The Kapil Sharma Show is easily one of the most popular comedy talk show. The show boasts of hosting a series of super talented people and big stars. They came, got entertained and did the same for us as well.

A video clip of The Kapil Sharma Show is going viral on Facebook which took us 4 years back. The video which features Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma goes back to the time when they came to the show to promote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

During the show, Kapil Sharma asked Ranbir Kapoor about an incident when he met acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and the latter didn’t recognise him. However, the trouble was that Kapil wasn’t able to pronounce ‘Quentin Tarantino’. After trying several times, he reached to a conclusion that they will call him ‘Sonu’ to make it easy. This is the point things got really hilarious as when Ranbir referred to Quentin by calling him Sonu it made everyone burst out with laughter.

However, this wasn’t the end, Ranbir Kapoor also talked about Natalie Portman not recognising him. Kapil Sharma was unable to pronounce her name as well and hence Navjot Singh Sidhu suggested to call her Monu instead. Watch the funny video below:

Meanwhile, as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released back on Diwali 2016 the film proved to be a 100 crores grosser at the domestic box office. The Karan Johar directed romantic film clashed with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and still did a business of 112.50 crores.

Coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show, the show recently hit the headlines for taking a dig at Arnab Goswami’s viral “Drug Do” act. A segment in the show featured Kiku Sharda’s Bachcha Yadav saying, “Welcome to Raddi News and I am Bachcha Yadav.” And he eventually asks Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhva Sinha (guests of the show) if they would like to have coffee. To which Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna replies, “The milkman did not come today.”’

This is where Kiku starts screaming, “Breaking news. Our milkman has not arrived. Breaking news!!” He even spoofed the ‘Drug do, drug do’ act of Arnab by saying, “Jug do, Jug do”. The act became a huge thing on social media and made everyone talk about it.

