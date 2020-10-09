Love Ranbir Kapoor’s Cycle? Its Cost Will Make You Say “What The Fu*k!”

It was yesterday that we gave you a glimpse of how the Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was having a good time on his new bike. It seems like cycling is the new mantra towards keeping yourself fit during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is actually the safest and the most enjoyable option too.

Advertisement

We have seen a lot of B-town celebs cycling their way around in Mumbai. Ranbir is no different. All of us could actually see the hidden kid in him when the actor was seen zooming around town, showing off his brand new set of wheels. In Fact, mom Neetu Kapoor was also standing along with his son.

Advertisement

But have you wondered about the cost of the bike? We know you may have, but you might not know the exact amount. But we are here to give you all the detail about Ranbir Kapoor’s new ride. According to reports in Times Of India, this electric bike is priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh! Yes! You heard it right. Have a look at the pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor, who has some of the meanest machines in his garage, is now the owner of a hot red e-bike. Be it morning rides with friends or a quick spin around the neighbourhood; this hunk seems to be making the best use of his toy. Well, happiness definitely comes with a price, don’t you think so?

But let us tell you that unlike any ordinary cycle, Ranbir’s bike is apparently foldable, has quite a few features. It is perfect for a movie star to ride around town.

If rumours are rife, then Ranbir Kapoor’s bike was a birthday gift from girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Fans recently spotted a post from the bike company’s official page that had Alia tagged in the photo that gave a closer look at the bike. If these speculations are true, then Alia sure went the extra mile to get the ride customised with the number 8 on the side.

Ranbir Kapoor is indeed a lucky man! What say, guys?

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 BOYCOTT: Ali Fazal Says, “Are We At The Mercy Of A Trend?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube