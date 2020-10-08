The city of Mumbai might be partially in lockdown, but everyone has important work to do. While the entertainment industry started functioning from July, life isn’t still the same for common people. After a long time, Bollywood and TV celebs are stepping out, and we get to enjoy their pictures. The latest celebrity spotted in the city was Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

The Sanju took all the precautions as he stepped out in the city and wore a mask. Even his mom Neetu was wearing a mask as they were photographed in the city. But what caught our attention was Kapoor’s bicycle.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in his cool avatar as usual. He wore a purple t-shirt and blue jeans. The actor completed his look with a violet cap and dark grey stripe mask. He rode a red bicycle which looks quite expensive. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor wore a plain black shirt and blue jeans. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a black face mask.

The mother-son duo was engaged in some conversation before they parted ways. Neetu Kapoor left in a car, and Ranbir Kapoor took off from the spot on his bicycle.

Check out the photos below:

Isn’t it a cool bicycle? We can’t help but wonder what must be the cost of such a cool and striking cycle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju in 2018. His next big project is Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. The actor stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in this fantasy adventure drama. Naagin actress Mouni Roy will play a negative role in the film. A few months ago, the makers revealed a small promo of Brahmastra. However, no one knows when the movie will hit the theatre screens. The film is said to be a trilogy and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Along with Brahmastra, Kapoor will also star in his first-period drama titled Shamshera. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Sanjay will essay a negative role in Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, with the film, Ranbir has collaborated with Yash Raj Films (YRF) after a long time.

Must Read: Terence Lewis REACTS To Accusations Of Touching Nora Fatehi’s B*tt: “Have Enough Attention From The Opposite S*x”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube