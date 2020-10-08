The digital bug is slowly biting the biggest of the stars in the industries across, and for Bollywood, today’s casting coup is the most shining example. Hold your breaths as Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star alongside Radhika Apte in Charlie Hunnam’s Apple TV show Shantaram. Yes, you read that right, Big B is on his way to make his digital debut and below are all the details about the same.

If you aren’t aware, Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel Shantaram was supposed to be made by Mira Nair back in 2007 and was backed by Johnny Depp. Due to some reasons, the project didn’t take off. Now, almost a decade later, Justin Kurzel is reviving the project. What remains constant is Mr. Bachchan.

As per Mid Day reports, Amitabh Bachchan was also a part of the main cast in Mira Nair’s version. The actor will be playing crime lord Khader Khan in the Apple TV series. Talking about the same, a source close to Shantaram said, “Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to be part of Nair’s film, will be attached to the series. He is likely to play crime lord Khader Khan.”

Shantaram that stars Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte alongside Amitabh Bachchan is a story of an Australian fugitive who builds a new life in the slums of Mumbai. The show will go on floors in India in January 2021. The show will be shot in Dharavi as the makers want to stay faithful to the material.

The source said, “The makers were keen to roll the project in 2020, but had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. It’s a classic Bombay story, so the local production team has been looking for low-risk areas to shoot. It will be largely filmed outdoors instead of on a set.”

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan has a long lineup of projects. It includes Brahmastra, Jhund, Chehre and a few others. How excited are you to see Big B in Shantaram? Let us know in the comments section below.

