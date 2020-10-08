Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved Indian sitcoms. Just like every other popular show, it’s the characters that have made this show a popular one among masses. Earlier, we have spoken about Saanand Verma’s Saxena, Yogesh Tripathi’s Happu Singh and many more. Today, we’ll be talking about Anup Upadhyay who plays David Mishra, Vibhuti’s (Aasif Sheikh) UK-based dubiously rich uncle.

Advertisement

Just like every other character, Anup’s David Mishra too is highly popular with the audience. His rough voice, spinning head and flirt nature, is loved by one and all. As we all know, he is veteran and has been part of several popular shows like Lapataganj, F.I.R. and movies.

Advertisement

In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Anup Upadhyay plays a recurring character. He steals the show with his every appearance. But how much does he gets paid for his part in the show? Let us reveal it for you.

For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Anup Upadhyay is paid an amount of 15,000 per day, as per Starsunfolded.com. Another actor, Yogesh Tripathi who plays the role of Happu Singh, gets paid with a per-day fee of 35,000.

Meanwhile, Aasif Sheikh who essays the popular character of Vibhuti Narayan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently shared his experience of working with fewer people amid the pandemic conditions. He also addressed the issues like budget cuts, that are currently the hot topic of discussions on the internet.

While speaking to SpotboyE, Aasif Sheikh said, “For how long can one sit at home and wait? It was already more than 90 days and this is now a way of life and we have to live with it until the vaccination comes. Work is life and I think now we have to see how we can do it with lesser people, smaller units and also, by maintaining hygiene. We are performers and need a platform to perform.”

When asked about the deduction in the pay, Aasif Sheikh added, “Yes, money has been slashed not just ours but others also. Like there have been minus 20-30% and I think it’s fine because it’s a grave situation for everyone.”

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat SLAMS Twitterati Who Says Her Films Promote Se*ual Violence: “So The Movies I Act In Are An Invitation For Rape!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube