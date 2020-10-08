Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill Has A HILARIOUS Response On Missing The Show, Is It For Sidharth Shukla?

Bigg Boss 14 is grabbing all the attention currently. The show is already a hit with contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal amongst others. To ensure the masala content, makers have roped in former contestants – Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. But one person missing from the screens is Shehnaaz Gill.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was an integral part of the 13th season. She was loved for her goofy yet candid self. The Punjabi singer also created a lot of noise because of her bond with Sidharth Shukla. While the winner is currently in BB14 house, fans have been missing their chemistry a lot.

Amid the pandemic, Shehnaaz Gill has made most of her time and witnessed a drastic weight loss. She recently revealed that this is her revenge body for those who made comments on her figure last season. She was spotted by the paps yesterday, who asked her if she was missing being in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

The reporter asked, “Bigg Boss 14 aa gaya, aap kya miss kar rahe ho Bigg Boss 14 mein (Bigg Boss 14 is here, what are you missing about the show)?” As expected, Shehnaaz Gill had a hilarious reaction. The Bhula Dunga actress smiled and replied, “Main kyun miss karungi, mujhe poori duniya miss kar rahi hai (Why should I miss anything? The whole world is missing me).”

We wonder if it was her indirect message for Sidharth Shukla that she isn’t bothered. But one thing for sure, we all are missing Shehnaaz inside the house.

Meanwhile, Sidharth in a recent episode mentioned how he finds Nikki Tamboli to be exactly his type.

It was during a fun conversation during yesterday’s episode. Gauahar Khan turns the cupid when she asks Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli what they think about each other. Mind you, Jasmin Bhasin, Sidharth’s friend outside the house is also a spectator.

Gauahar Khan mocks Nikki Tamboli saying Sidharth Shukla was waiting to come back in the season when she enters the house. The former Bigg Boss contestant even doubts if the two know each other beforehand.

To this, Sidharth Shukla answers, “What will she say I am saying we are in love and it is final. She is the girl.”

