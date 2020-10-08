Mallika Sherawat has been missing from the big screens for a while now. However, the actress ensures that her presence is felt via social media. She has been quite active and puts forth her opinion every now and then. Recently, she criticized the Hathras rape case, but a certain user had a quite opposite opinion.

Sherawat’s movies are quite controversial. From Murder to Welcome and Hiss, the actress has showcased a sultry side. There always remains a certain section of the society who does not receive it very well.

Talking about the Hathras rape case, Mallika Sherawat had written, “Unless India reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase.”

A user commented on Mallika Sherawat’s post, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you think the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role? Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

Mallika then gave a befitting reply to the user. She wrote, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

Check out Mallika Sherawat’s tweet below:

So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen https://t.co/I5XdN7zAA6 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Mallika Sherawat has received hate for her filmography. Previously, the actress had been majorly targeted because of her films like Murder and Khwahish. The actress has also been typecast and asked to compromise off-screen because of the same.

“There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on the screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too. I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal within our country,” Mallika Sherawat had previously revealed in an interview with PTI.

