Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Here's How Much Saanand Verma AKA Saxena Earns From The Show

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is popular for its quirky characters and comedy situations. While the lead actors like Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud are loved for their portrayals, there’s one character which makes us laugh out loud with just three words, “I like it”. Yes, you guessed it right! Here we are talking about Saanand Verma aka Anokhelal Saxena.

Saanand’s Saxena is such a huge hit that you will find several memes and social media stickers dedicated to him. His comic timing, antics and slapstick humour, has made his character a nationwide craze. And no wonder, for such a success he’s getting a good pay by the show’s makers.

Not something huge but Saanand Verma gets paid decently for his stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. As per the report in India TV news, the actor bags 15,000 INR for each episode. Apart from such a pay, his Saxena’s portrayal has helped him in bagging some really good projects.

Saanand Verma was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput led Chhichhore and Ajay Devgn’s Raid. He also played an important role in Sacred Games season 2.

Meanwhile, recently Saanand hailed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “I accepted the role of Saxenaji in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain‘ because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career,” he had quoted while speaking to IANS.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fame Shilpa Shinde On Saumya Tandon: “Never Had Any Close Bond”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube