Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fame Shilpa Shinde On Saumya Tandon: "Never Had Any Close Bond"

It was back in 2016 when Shilpa Shinde left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! and never looked back. Recently, Saumya Tandon aka Anita from the show also bid farewell. Now, Shilpa has opened up about her bond with Saumya and other cast members of the show.

Shilpa is coming with a non-fiction comedy show Gangs of Filmistan which is led by Sunil Grover. In her recent interview, she also opened up about what exactly the show is about.

On her bond with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! stars, Shilpa Shinde in a conversation with Times Of India said, “It depends on various circumstances when an artiste decides to quit any show. I never had any close bond with Saumya, in fact, I didn’t bond well with my co-actors in the show, except that it was different in case of Asifji (Asif Sheikh) with whom I had shared a great camaraderie.”

Further on her bond with Asif Sheikh, she also said. “I was quite close to him and shared a great bond. Although now I am not in touch with him.”

On Sunil being part of her upcoming show, she said, “You don’t have to take an extra load to perform when you have a co-actor like Sunil Grover with you. His comic timing is perfect. And no matter he steals the limelight, at the end of the day, we both are performing for our fans.”

What is the show about? Shilpa Shinde adds, “It is Bollywood coming to you in the funniest way. As one can see me reprising Madhuri Dikshit’s iconic song ‘ Didi tera devar deewana’, there will be lot more in the upcoming show, from films like Chak de India, Padman and so on.”

