Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Contestant Jay Bhanushali On ATV Stunts: “Have Only Seen Them In Movies”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition saw some whacky, challenging and crazy stunts being performed by the contestants earlier this weekend.

One of them was an ATV car stunt, which had contestants hold onto ropes behind the ATV while dragging them in circles in the mud, with heavy rain as an add on!

Actor Jay Bhanushali who has been showing his absolute daredevil side this season, was among the few contestants who performed the ATV stunt. While it definitely was a tough one to perform, Jay actually enjoyed himself while doing this particular stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.

The actor spoke about how he had a great time performing the ATV stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. Jay Bhanushali shared, “The ATV stunt that I got to perform this weekend was quite a lot of fun! Being at the back of the ATV and going around in circles in the mud just gave me a different high altogether! It was one stunt that gave me an amazing Khiladi feel! I have only seen stunts like these in movies, where a car or a horse is seen dragging people behind, so it has always been a dream to perform this kind of an ATV stunt! Though it was difficult due to the rain and the mud flying on my face, but the adrenaline rush that it gave me was just amazing!”.

