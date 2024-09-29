Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner is all set to be revealed tonight and the internet seems divided between Gashmeer Mahajani and Karanveer Mehra. Karanveer who is a seasoned television actor has been a consistent performer on the show. However, his paycheck has been on the lower side as compared to the new stars of the reality TV!

Highest Paid Contestant On KKK 14

While initially, it was Asim Riaz, with a 20 lakh fee per week, the highest-paid contestant on Rohit Shetty’s show, after Asim’s ouster, Shalin Bhanot, with a 15 lakh fee per week, became the highest-paid contestant on KKK 14, followed by Gashmeer Mahajani who was paid 12 lakh per week!

Karanveer Mehra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Paycheck

Karanveer started his television career in 2005 with the most popular youth show of it’s time – Remix. He has been consistently playing main leads on TV shows ever since. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was his first reality show and the actor was paid 6 lakh per week for his participation.

Karanveer’s Total Earnings From KKK 14 Till Grand Finale

While Karanveer was the second lowest paid contestant on the show after Sumona Chakraborty, Aditi Sharma, and Kedar Ashish’s 5 lakh fee, the actor, however, in all probability, has lifted the trophy of KKK14! Karanveer’s total earnings from the show till the grand finale is 60 lakh! And as per speculation he might add 20 lakh more if he is announced as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner!

Karanveer Mehra was the first contestant to grab the ticket to the finale and was joined by Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff later. However, Karanveer’s total earnings excluding the prize money from the show are only 40% of Shalin Bhanot’s entire paycheck.

Shalin commanded a fee of 15 lakh per week, and his total earnings till the grand finale is a whopping 1.50 crore! Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale will be aired on Colors TV & Jio Cinema on Sunday, September 29, from 9.30 pm onwards.

