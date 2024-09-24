Munawar Faruqui has been in the news for the last few days due to his marriage and then his entry into the new season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Reports suggest that the reality TV star who won the 17th season of Salman Khan’s show might re-enter as a senior this season.

However, today, the comedian turned rapper is in the news for his recent purchase which is almost worth his total assets. As per reports the rapper and BB 17 winner has purchased a luxurious flat in a high-rise Mumbai building.

Munawar Faruqui has spent a fortune on this new purchase and his flat is valued at 6.05 crore! Now, wait till you know about Munawar’s entire net worth which is only a little bit higher than his recent purchase!

Munawar Faruqui’s Net Worth

Bigg Boss 17 winner enjoys a net worth of around 8 crore in total. So has the reality show star invested 75% of his total assets on his new property as per the speculations and social media buzz? Well, that might not be true entirely.

While Munawar has indeed purchased the property, it is worth a huge 75% of his total assets. But he definitely has not bought it, paying a total of 6.05 crore! That is how people invest in properties. This purchase might have been strategically made and would surely increase his net worth in some time!

Munawar Faruqui’s Base Price

The rapper charged 8 lakh per week for his stint in Bigg Boss 17 and earned a whopping amount for the show in total that you might check out here. Meanwhile, he charges a staggering 3 – 4 lakh per gig for his comedy shows. He also earns from his social media, brand collaborations, YouTube channel and brand endorsement deals.

Munawar is being speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 18, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The reality show will premiere on October 5 with Salman Khan as the host!

