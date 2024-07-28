A brand new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has premiered on Colors TV & is streaming on Jio Cinema. Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, this season, has Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakraborty, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others as contestants.

Rohit Shetty’s Fee Hike For KKK 14

For the current season of KKK, the Golmaal director has hiked his fee as a host. If reports are to be believed, then the celebrated filmmaker is getting paid 60 – 70 lakh per episode. This is much higher than his first paycheck for the first season he hosted.

Rohit Shetty started hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5, and the filmmaker charged a basic 10 – 12 lakh per episode and continued to charge under 15 lakh for season 6 as well. His paycheck has come a long way for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, earning almost 16 crore, charging 60 – 70 lakh per episode.

Former Host Akshay Kumar’s Fee

Interestingly, it wasn’t Rohit Shetty who started as the host of the show. In fact, it was the original Khiladi, superstar Akshay Kumar who hosted the first season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. For the first season, Khiladi Kumar charged almost 3 crore per episode for the show.

Akshay Kumar’s Fee 4.2 Times Higher

The Sarfira superstar’s hosting fee for the stunt-based reality show was 4.2 times higher than Rohit Shetty’s current paycheck. Akshay’s fee was 328% higher than Shetty’s fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Akshay Kumar Hosted Three Seasons

Interestingly, the OMG 2 actor hosted seasons 1, 2, and 4 of the show. He was replaced by Priyanka Chopra in the season, who bought a 100 crore deal with her, but Akshay took over the show in season 4 yet again before the show finally took a break.

Rohit Shetty returned to host Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and 6 and was replaced by Arjun Kapoor in season 7. Rohit Shetty has been consistently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi since season 8, and people love the new format of the show.

