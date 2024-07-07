Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot has wrapped up, and we’re already curious to know who won the stunt-based reality show. This season, a lot of our favorite celebrities will be seen performing some daredevil stunts, including Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, and Abhishek Kumar. But who is the highest-paid contestant of this season? Scroll below to know the top 5.

Season 14 of Rohit Shetty hosted show will witness Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, and Krishna Shroff, among others competing for the winner’s trophy. As per recent rumors, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, Gashmeer and Karanveer are the top 3 finalists.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will tentatively premiere on July 15, 2024. Take a look at the top 5 highest-paid contestants below:

Asim Riaz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

It would be interesting to note that Asim Riaz was one of the lowest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 13. However, he grabbed a lot of attention for his rivalry with Sidharth Shukla, his aggressive yet lone-wolf nature, and his romantic angle with Himanshi Khurana. He’s back on TV after several years and is the highest-paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Rumored fee: 20 lakhs/ week

Shalin Bhanot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

After Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot has been able to revive his career significantly. He also grabbed a lot of eyeballs over his love-hate relationship with Tina Datta. He may or may not take the trophy home, but he’s surely taking a massive paycheck.

Estimated Salary: 15 lakhs/ week

Gashmeer Mahajani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gashmeer Mahajani (@mahajani.gashmeer)

Gashmeer Mahajani has huge expectations because of his chiseled and well-maintained physique. Known for his role in Imlie, he’s also charging a staggering sum for his participation in Rohit Shetty’s show.

Rumored fee: 12 lakhs/ week.

Abhishek Kumar & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is another TV celebrity who revived their career via Bigg Boss. She was a part of the 16th season of the Salman Khan hosted show and ended up in the 6th place.

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. One can imagine his fan base, which has also made him one of the most-talked-about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants.

Both, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abhishek Kumar are reportedly taking home a check of 10 lakhs/ week.

Remuneration of other famous contestants:

Sumona Chakravarti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

For a long time, Sumona Chakravarti has entertained us with her comedy skills in Kapil Sharma’s family shows. Fans were disappointed when she did not join the cast in Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, but she’s all set to compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Estimated Salary: 7 lakhs/ week

Shilpa Shinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

The most iconic performance of Shilpa Shinde is undisputedly Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Unfortunately, her career took a disappointing turn after her exit from the show over rifts with makers. She also accused them of mentally torturing her.

After winning Bigg Boss 11 in 2018, only time will tell if Shilpa Shinde will continue her victory streak in KKK 14.

Reported remuneration: 7 lakhs/ week

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Missing Gurucharan Singh Making A Comeback As Roshan Sodhi After His Due Paychecks Cleared? Actor Says, “Jaise Hi Pata Chalega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News