The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict (Final): Exits With Less Than 900K Views Staying Below Kota Factory S3

The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally ended its bumpy ride on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan took the grand finale on laughter high, and his mother, Mala Tiwari, took the hilarious route to help the closing episode rise from the ashes. Everyone expected the show to make a comeback on Netflix’s Global Top 10. But alas! It could not.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict – Grand Finale

For the finale week, Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show could garner less than 900K views since it could not make a final entry to the Netflix Top 10. The tenth spot was claimed by Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2, which earned 900K views globally.

Fares Below Kota Factory Season 3

The Great Indian Kapil Show, fared below Kota Factory Season 3’s debut that garnered 1.3 million views in the debut week. So, despite having a crackling grand finale, the episode could not make a re-entry to the Netflix Top 10 Global List in the finale week.

Third Spot In India

Even in India, it settled at the third spot in the 13th week. The grand finale episode fared below Kota Factory Season 3 which was trending over the week at number 1 and Bridgerton Season 3 that was trending at number 2.

Best & Least Viewed Weeks

The best-viewed week came along in the second week with 2.6 million views. The episode that featured this week welcomed Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, in the 12th week, with the episode that featured rappers Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla, the show garnered less than 700K views.

Week 13: Less Than 900K Views

Week 12: Less Than 700K Views

Week 11: Less Than 800K Views

Week 10: Less Than 1.1 Million Views

Week 9: Less Than 900K Views

Week 8: Less Than 700K Views

Week 7: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 6: 1 Million Views | 5.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 10

Week 5: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 4: 1.2 Million Views | 3.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 8

Week 3: 1.7 Million Views | 4.1 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 2.6 Million Views | 4.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 5

Week 1: 2.5 Million Views | 2.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 3

Ready For Season 2?

The Great Indian Kapil Show is ready for season 2 after having a bumpy ride with season 1, which featured 13 episodes with various combinations of guests. While the grand finale undoubtedly was our personal favorite, with lots of anecdotes and laughter, the episode featuring Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol could easily take the second spot.

Hopefully, the second season makes a smashing entry into the global charts throughout and lives up to the expectations one has from Kapil Sharma and his team! Looking forward to a fun-filled season ahead!

