Kartik Aaryan and his mother were fire as a team on the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, more than Kartik, it was his mother whose revelations were the hilarious as she kept spilling deepest darkest secrets about the actor.

The Childhood Ki Chappal!

Kartik‘s mother Mala Tiwari revealed that the actor used to take coaching classes for his board year. She instructed the teacher to inform about the actor’s absence if there was any. Kartik was unaware and he once left for the coaching but never reached.

Kartik’s mother followed him the next day after the teacher informed about his absence. After she found out that he was playing video game at some parlor, she could not control her anger. Recalling the same, Mala Tiwari said, “Itna gussa aaya ki kya uthaa ke maar dun, phir maine sandal pehna tha, wahi utara.”

Thok Peet Ke Engineering

Mala Tiwari also revealed that she was very disheartened when Kartik Aaryan got his first role for Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She said, “Main chahti thi doctor engineer bane. 8 – 10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai ki degree to le le.” She even revealed, “Main apna poora kaam chhod ke Mumbai mein rehti thi aur isko padhaati thi, ki padhaai poori kar le.”

The Exam Sheet – Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Kartik Aaryan‘s mother further revealed that once he went for an exam in their third hand car, in Mumbai’s DY Patil College and Mala Tiwari was explaining all the important parts before the exam. When Kartik came back after three hours, she asked how did it go he told her, “Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 ki script likh ke aaya hun!”

Mala Tiwari also revealed many naughty incidents and went to the extent of calling Kartik a bully to his younger sister.

