Though Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to enjoy a successful run, it’s sad that many of its old fans have stopped watching the show regularly. The main reason behind this is that several actors, who became household names with their portrayals, quit the show. Amid this, the rumors of Kush Shah’s exit recently stormed the internet, leaving fans heartbroken. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Kush has been associated with the show since the beginning as Goli. Over the years, Kush and his characters have built their own loyal fan base. His chemistry with Dilip Joshi is loved by all, and we can find memes related to it all over social media. In short, we can hardly imagine any other actor portraying the character of Goli.

Recently, one Facebook user, who seems to be a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, shared a picture with Kush Shah in New York. he claimed that Kush told him that he had quit TMKOC to pursue further studies in New York. “Out of nowhere, I found Kush Shah aka Goli in New York, while on my way to the Statue of Liberty. He told me that he has left the show and is pursuing his studies in New York,” the user’s post read, as per ETimes.

Ever since the post went viral, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been in shock. However, when News18 Showsha reached out to Kush Shah and asked if he had quit TMKOC, he replied with “No,” thus shutting down all the rumors about his exit. Interestingly, it has been learned that even the user who made this claim has deleted the post.

Thankfully, our beloved Goli isn’t going anywhere, but it’s sad that so many actors have already left the show, and fans still miss them. The most recent exit was of Shailesh Lodha, who walked out of the show due to an altercation with producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

