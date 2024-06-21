Bigg Boss Season has officially begun, and we have some thoughts! Anil Kapoor is ready to debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The Grand premiere took place a couple of hours ago, and much has happened. From Anil Kapoor’s sparkling entry to contestants already fighting for the bed space, Bigg Boss is back and how. We are breaking down some Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Premier highlights.

Anil Kapoor made his charming entry to the show, bringing in that zest and Jhakas energy. Despite a couple of initial hiccups, he is doing an earnest job. It’s a new feeling watching Anil Kapoor host, but his pace is picking up as the episode progresses. From vibing with the contestants to poking fun and picking out the controversial masala, Kapoor is following the recipe of the host to the T.

But, as the grand premier goes along, seeds of fights and tensions have already been sown. Influencers Vishal Pandey & Love Kataria are getting into a miff on stage to Sai Ketan Rao’s tearful entry. And the biggest highlight of all. Even sending the phone inside so that Sana Sultan Khan can go in as the undercover agent; what is that? Let’s find out in the Top 5 Highlights!

1. Shivani Kumari’s Tearful Meeting With Anil Kapoor

Youtuber Shivani Kumari, known for her rural and relatable heartland content, broke into tears when she met Anil Kapoor. Kumari was starstruck meeting Anil and started crying. The host was also visibly taken aback, but she quickly composed herself, and her time on stage was quite entertaining.

2. Vishal Pandey & Love Kataria’s Bhaichara 2.0:

Influencers Vishal Pandey and Love Kataria ended the show and were quickly pitted against each other by Anil Kapoor. While the two shared cold vibes on the stage, it quickly turned into a buddy thing, as they were stuck to each other’s side in the house and even made snide remarks about the housemates. Love Kataria also said he had brought the system 2.0, a famous Elvish Yadav dialogue.

3. Ranvir Shorey Vs. The House:

It is a tradition of the Bigg Boss for contestants to start fighting over household duties and territories. Actor Ranvir Shorey was the second contestant to enter the house and quickly got involved in hushed arguments about beds. From the start of the episode to the end, there is a discussion of who gets which bed. The vibes between Ranvir and Vishal seem to be off, as the influencer calls ‘Footage Ka Bukha’ when Shorey fights with Shivani Kumari over choosing the right bed.

4. Deepak Chaurasia Grilled By Shobha De:

Veteran Journalist and former Aaj Tak Editor Deepak Chaurasia joined the show as the seventh contestant. To put him in a tight spot, Host Anil Kapoor brought out writer, critic, and socialite Shobha De. She grilled Deepak with hard-hitting questions and even called him out for choosing to do Bigg Boss.

5. Sana Sultan Khan’s Undercover Secret:

Influencer Sana Sultan Khan was the 10th contestant to enter the show, and Anil Kapoor finally revealed the twist he had been talking about all along. Sana was put on the show as the undercover agent who would get information from the outside, but she couldn’t reveal anything to anyone. Essentially, she is getting significant power in the show, but will she be able to use it? Let’s wait and see.

Other significant moments were the contestants’ entries and their games on stage. Their entries and the quick alliances we saw during the show made it clear that it would be an exciting season.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema, and you can tune in to watch it every 24X7.

