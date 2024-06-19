Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3. After working in the film industry for over 45 years, it is the first time he’s hosting this reality show. Earlier, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Salman Khan and Karan Johar hosted the reality show (on TV or OTT). The audience is looking forward to seeing what new twist Anil brings to the show with his hosting skills.

The last time Anil was seen on an OTT platform was on the show ‘The Night Manager’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Kapoor took up hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 at this stage in his career because he wanted to do something he had never done before. He is quite excited to see how it turns out. During the show’s press conference, Anil Kapoor was asked if he had a chance to participate in the show and who he would like his co-contestants to be.

Anil Kapoor On Getting A Chance To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 3

During the Bigg Boss OTT 3 press conference, Anil Kapoor was asked who he would like to take inside the house if he got a chance to participate in the reality show. The Fighter actor answered, “If I get a chance, I would love one when I was 30 years old to be one of the participants.”

“Abhi mauka mile toh main Kapil Sharma, Salman saab and Karan Johar aur main, hum chaaron ko jaana chahiye. Aap puchoge nahi uska host kaun hoga? – Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) [If I get a chance, I would like to have Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan and Karan Johar as my fellow contestants. Will you not ask who should host it? Amitabh ji)”, Anil told the media.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3 team announced that Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit is the first contestants this season. The show is all set to stream on Jio Cinema on June 21, 2024.

