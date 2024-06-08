It has been four weeks since The Great Indian Kapil Show made an exit from Netflix’s global top 10 charts. And no relief came along Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s episode as well. Despite being an okayish episode, it failed to generate buzz globally.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week 10 OTT Verdict

In the 10th week, Kapil Sharma and his team collectively registered anywhere below 1.1 million views on Netflix globally since the 10th position on the global top 10 charts has been occupied by Queen Of Tears: Limited Series, which registered 1.1 million views, occupying the 10th spot.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, has been struggling to re-enter the top 10 charts ever since it made an exit after Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s episode. Post that there has been Heeramandi Team, Ed Sheeran, Farah Khan – Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao. But none could help Kapil Sharma and his team.

Has Been Maintaining The Position In India

Meanwhile, the show has been maintaining its position in India. While it enjoyed rank 1 in the initial weeks, it was pushed to Number 2 after Heeramandi‘s arrival. Last week, the show dropped to number 3 with Bridgerton Season 3’s arrival. However, in the tenth week of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s show, it reclaimed its position at number 2 below Heeramandi!

Will Sania Mirza Help With A Global Comeback

In the new episode, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal will grace the show, and Sania’s comic timing is impeccable, as per her past performances. So it would be very interesting to see her interaction on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and hopefully, she might help them reclaim their lost spot in the global top 10.

Here’s how the breakdown of The Great Indian Kapil Show’s run on Netflix looks like.

Week 10: Less Than 1.1 Million Views

Week 9: Less Than 900K Views

Week 8: Less Than 700K Views

Week 7: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 6: 1 Million Views | 5.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 10

Week 5: Less Than 1 Million Views

Week 4: 1.2 Million Views | 3.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 8

Week 3: 1.7 Million Views | 4.1 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: 2.6 Million Views | 4.6 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 5

Week 1: 2.5 Million Views | 2.4 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 3

