The internet got two shocks in the last three months. One when a song called Bado Badi released on YouTube and two when it was removed from YouTube today. The said song was the king in the world of cringe content and was sung by a singer called Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

What Is Bado Badi?

For those who have come late, Bado Badi was a viral cringe song that was released by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a British Pakistani singer who released the song on his Youtube Channel on April 9.

In just two months, the viral cringe song got over 28 million views. However, the song was removed from YouTube on June 6, after Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan’s team objected to it.

According to reports quoted by News 18, “The melody and composition, which allegedly mimics Noor Jehan’s rendition from the 1973 film Banarsi Thug, are at the center of the copyright dispute.” Thus, the song was removed from YouTube.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Net Worth

For those who have come late, the 56-year-old singer born Kashif Khan is a former Pakistani cricketer who now makes cringe songs to get fame. Due to his cringe content, he has been invited to many Pakistani shows as well. As per TV9, his net worth is somewhere close to 4.17 crore INR.

2.2% Of His Entire Net Worth

While YouTube takes down Bado Badi song, it was only 2.2% of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s entire net worth. As per various sources, YouTube pays almost $0.25 to $4 per 1,000 views. However, this might differ depending upon various parameters, including ads and other entities. So for 28 million views, a creator could potentially earn between $7,000 and $112,000, which ideally means 9 lakh INR, 2.2% of his entire worth!

Interestingly, Bado Badi, in the first month, registered 19 million views while Ali Zafar‘s new song Balo Batian got only 16 million views. The singer reacted to the comparison a few days ago and wrote, “Confession : I was delusional and arrogant to think I had no competition. I’ve been humbled.”

