Shah Rukh Khan is popular around the world and people from around the globe have wanted to collaborate with the star. Currently, SRK is enjoying the success of his latest films Pathaan and Jawan, and prepping for the release of Dunki. However, while many actors and singers are waiting eagerly to work with him, a year back, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar refused to work with him. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

A year back, Ali Zafar in an interview said that he won’t be collaborating with SRK. He said, “Yaar abhi filhaal toh woh (SRK) mere saath na hi collaborate kare. Wahan pe I think mushkil badh jaati hai. (As of now, he shouldn’t collaborate with me. I think things might get difficult for him there).” He added, “If Zindagi acchi rahi…”

He then praised SRK and called him a charming human being and even revealed that the Ra One actor had asked him to sing a song for his 2016 film Zero. However, things turned sour between the countries, and the idea didn’t materialize, “That’s how it is,” he said.

The singer then praised Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and said, “Phudakta rehta hai, bada mazza aata hai uske saath. We had a lot of fun during Kill Dil, we started our career together, me with Tere Bin Laden and he with Band Bajaa Baarat.”

The Dear Zindagi actor further had an offer for Shehnaaz Gill as he chatted with Connect FM Canada, “If you’re interested Shehnaaz, I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs,” he said as a message for her.”

Will Ali and SRK work together in the future? Let’s wait and watch!

On the work front, fans are waiting for the release of Dunki, which will be seen clashing with Salaar.

‘Dunki’ is indeed a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. The film will star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will clash with Prabhas‘ Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel and while earlier there were speculations about its release date getting postponed, the film has been locked for December 22.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Karan Johar’s Emotional Breakdown On Latest KWK Episode Makes Netizens Believe If Anushka Sharma’s ‘Alizeh’ Character From ADHM Was Inspired From His Real Life Love Story, Fans Say “Was Definitely A Biopic In Disguise”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News