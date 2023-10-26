Badshah is a name known across the globe thanks to his chartbuster numbers like ‘Let’s Nacho,’ ‘Kala Chashma,’ ‘Saturday Saturday,’ ‘Kar Gayi Chull,’ ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and many more. Our party playlists are incomplete without at least one track by the rapper still called Aditya by his family and close friends. (For the unversed, his real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.)

But do you know Badshah isn’t a party animal? In fact, he recently confessed that he enjoys more in quiet places and skips parties as it’s “not my thing.” While we tell you exactly what the rapper said, scroll below to check out which tracks of his are part of one or more party playlists.

During a recent interaction with ETimes to promote Hustle 3, Badshah was asked about partying, given that he has given some of the best party numbers of recent years. The interviewer asked him – “You are the creator of so many party anthems, but you are hardly seen at parties and often call yourself socially awkward…” Answering this, the rapper said, “Absolutely, one wouldn’t spot me at a lot of parties. I don’t think it is socially awkward, it is just that parties are not my thing, I’d rather sit with a limited number of people and enjoy myself in a quiet place.”

While Badshah may not like partying, his tracks are a must on our party playlist, and below are a few that are a part of many party music lists. Scroll down to know which we’ve included, and let us know if your must-have Badshah party song is part of it.

Let’s Nacho – Kapoor & Sons

From the 2016 family-drama Kapoor & Sons, this party number, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, and Alia Bhatt, was a hit when it was released. Not just that, even today, you are sure to hear this song – sung by Badshah and Benny Dayal at a party.

DJ Waley Babu

The rapper’s debut single’ DJ Waley Babu’ – featuring Aastha Gill, not only put him on the map in the music world but is still a favorite among his die-hard fans. And they are sure to play it at any part they know the DJ or are the DJ at.

Kar Gayi Chull – Kapoor & Sons

Another Kapoor & Sons track, this Badshah composition is more a house party number than one you will hear in clubs. Sung by the rapper, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar, and Neha Kakkar, this track will surely make you hit the dance floor and do the hook step.

Saturday Saturday – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

How many of you hit the club and danced your hearts out to this track from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan? While it’s not a popular track at clubs today, the Indeep Bakshi, Akriti Kakkar, and Badshah crooned can still be heard at several parties, especially if it’s a Saturday night.

Mercy

Featuring Lauren Gottlieb, this single will surely get you – especially the ladies out there, grooving. Not only singing, but with lyrics, music, and mix by Badshah (mix along with Aditya Dev), the beats of this track are sure to make you show off some slow-move dance moves, too.

She Move It Like

Not only when it was released nearly five years back, this single – also featuring Warina Hussain, still gets the ladies showing off their sensual moves when this song is played at a party.

Genda Phool

Upon its release three years ago, the hook step of this track – featuring Jacqueline Fernandez alongside Badshah, became a rage, with many recreating the step. A hit in clubs in 2020 – this song with Bengali Folk Lyrics, when played at a party today, will make you get up and ace the hook step again.

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

From the Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho, this track is a party must, especially if it’s a sangeet night at an Indian wedding. The youngsters and even older people will hit the dance floor, groove, and pull off the hook step.

Jugnu

Sung by Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, this composition by Badshah was a hit among millions for its peppy beats and hook steps. Though not as popular in clubs as two years ago, the track is still part of house party playlists and is often played indoors.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – Khoobsurat

We purposely kept this last because it’s at the top of many playlists to start the part. And who can blame Badshah’s fans for still playing it? The beats can get anyone grooving – it got Ratna Pathak Shah’s Rani Nirmala Devi dancing in Khoobsurat.

Is your favorite Badshah party song on our list? Do let us know if we mentioned or missed it.

