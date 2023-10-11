Ratna Pathak Shah Says "If Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren Can Do It, So Can I," Also Feels Sorry For Waheeda Rehman Blaming The Film Industry "They Give Her A Little Award..."

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for speaking her mind. The actress has never shied away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything happening across the globe. Be it about young actors or fellow senior female stars, Ratna has raised important issues that need to be looked into.

Ratna Pathak Shah, who not only made her mark in Bollywood but also in TV with the world-famous sitcom – Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has been working in the industry for over four decades. At present, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Dhak Dhak alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi.

While the actress is going places to promote the film, Ratna Pathak Shah in a recent interview with Film Companion spoke about veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Hinting at the recent Dada Saheb Phalke Award, she shared how the ecosystem is content giving the 85-year-old actress an award and not a role of her potential.

Ratna Pathak Shah said, “When I see a Meryl Streep (74) and a Helen Mirren (78), I feel if they can do it, so can I. And I’m sorry that a Waheeda Rehman in our country doesn’t get the parts that she deserves. What a fabulous woman, and what a fabulous actress she is! All they want to do is give her a little award and stick her in one corner. Really? Give her a good role for Christ’s sake. Keep the award.”

The actress also said that the lack of senior actresses in the Indian film industry has eventually made her believe that acting has a shelf life for actresses. She added, “All of us have had to come to terms with the way we look. And the fact that your body is changing.”

“And if I don’t want to fiddle with it too much, I need to accept what I am. The most revealing thing to me, as stupid as it seems considering who my mother was (Dina Pathak), that I thought acting has a shelf life, as a woman. That I’ll act until I’m pretty, and then I’ll do something else. I can’t imagine I thought like that, but I did,” Ratna Pathak Shah concluded.

For the unversed, Waheeda Rehman was last seen in The Song of Scorpion, which released earlier this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Says “Sorry, But It’s Bullsh*t Dad” While Reviewing His Bad Films, Khiladi Kumar Says “Teenagers Have Very…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News