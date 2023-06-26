Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep are indeed among the biggest Hollywood stars who never fail to make headlines. While Streep is a three-time Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran, Bullock has proved her acting mettle by beating the former in the Best Actress category. Despite how massive their reputation is, when it comes to pranking each other, the two left no bounds. Sandra Bullock even went to kiss Streep on the lips as revenge.

While Sandra and Meryl have done some steamy scenes with their co-stars in many films, their kiss on National TV turned out to be the most talked about one. Scroll down to learn what actually happened between the two.

The 2010 Critics Movie Choice Awards became memorable as Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep were both nominated for the same award and lifted the trophy together. However, the tie between them was not something that people might remember, it was their famous kiss that left many wondering what was going on between them.

However, the Speed star did not take much time to reveal why she kissed The Devil Wears Prada actress. During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Sandra Bullock revealed the kiss was a part of a then-ongoing prank between her and Streep. She revealed that the industry veteran sent her flowers after she beat the three-time Oscar winner at the Academy Awards. However, there was a catch in her gesture as she said, “And up comes this nice bottom part with, like, three dead orchids on it. The note on the flowers, said, ‘Die b*tch. Love, Meryl.’ After that, it was no-holds-barred. I had to take Meryl down.”

Sandra further mentioned that she took her revenge by “humiliating” the Sophie’s Choice star on TV and killed her with her kisses. For the unversed, Bullock won an Oscar for her part in The Blind Side.

