Singer Jessica Simpson and musician John Mayer dated for nine months between 2006 and 2007. While things were still cordial between the two, an interview given by Mayer in 2010 made things worse as he dubbed the crooner as “s*xual napalm” while describing what Jessica was like in bed. The singer later apologized for his remarks but it seems the damage was already done. Scroll down to read the details.

Jessica Simpson, after she read John Mayer’s shocking interview in 2010 for Playboy, revealed that she was floored and embarrassed as her grandmother was actually gonna read that. The songstress, in her memoir, also added that it was shocking to know her ex-lover John Mayer referred to her as “s*xual napalm.”

According to the Insider, John Mayer in his 2010 interview stated, “That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. S*xually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, s*xual napalm.” Reacting to this later, Jessica Simpson called out her former lover in her tell-all memoir Open Book saying, “He thought that was what I wanted to be called. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.” Simpson continued, “I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that” also revealing that she “erased his number.”

The ‘Irresistible’ hitmaker in her memoir stated, “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson first met in 2005 at a Grammy after-party. Mayer is also known for dating A-listers like Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry.

Mayer later apologized to Simpson saying, “I had nothing to say. I was going through a time in my life where I didn’t really want to share what was going on, but I didn’t want to be boring.”

The singer added, “When you’re just open, but not honest, then you start free-associating garbage. It doesn’t mean I can go back and scrub it out, but I understand it now.”

