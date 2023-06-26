Halle Berry has proved her acting mettle with a plethora of films throughout her career. With her blockbuster movies and impeccable acting skills, she has established herself as one of the leading ladies in Hollywood. While any director is ready to sign the evergreen actress now, there was a time when she was struggling to be “s*xier” for a scene in the James Bond film Die Another Day.

Halle began her career as a model and entered many pageants during her late teens and early 20s. She then moved to New York City in 1989 to pursue her acting career, but her breakthrough came with the 1992 film Boomerang. Since then, she has explored various genres in the industry and won several accolades, including an Academy Award.

In her over three decades journey in Hollywood, Halle Berry has done a handful of s*nsual and raunchy scenes, but filming a shot for the 2002 film Die Another Day was a tad bit difficult for the actress. The John Wick 3 star played James Bond’s girlfriend Jinx, opposite Pierce Brosnan. Apart from her hot bod, the actress also flaunted her short hairdo making the viewers struggle to catch their breath after watching her on screen. However, in one of the beach scenes, in which the actress wore an orange two-piece swimsuit, the filmmakers asked her to be “s*xier” leading her to yell at them.

Once, in an interview with Total Film, Halle Berry revealed how the water’s temperature was extremely low, but she had to shoot the scene several times. She said, “The sea was freezing! I had to do it quite a few times too. I went in the water and I went out the water. Then I had to walk up the beach in a ‘certain way.’”

Talking about the filmmakers, Berry continued, “They kept saying, ‘Can you be sexier?’, and I was like shouting back at them, ‘this is all the sexy I got! I’m gonna get hip dysplasia if I try and make it any sexier!’” Well, she nailed the scene making everyone, including the British spy, go gaga over her s*xiness.

