Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be enjoying their blissful married life but it appears it ain’t a cakewalk to live with Lopez. If reports are to be believed, the singer has listed down things which Affleck needs to follow rigorously. From getting rid of bad habits like smoking to making love to her four times a week, along with maintaining cleanliness standards, Affleck seems to have a lot on his plate. Scroll down to read the details.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022 in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas. Ben, on various occasions, has been spotted looking troubled and sometimes pissed off, making their fans assume that there might be trouble in paradise.

Speaking of the terms and conditions, Jennifer Lopez, as per the website, The Things, the singer is a cleanliness freak, and reportedly, Ben Affleck struggles to keep his surroundings neat and tidy. Lopez has also asked her actor husband to hit the gym with her. Everyone is aware of how fitness freak the singer is, and it has been reported she drags Affleck to the gym, who off-late has not really been in the best of his health. According to reports, Lopez has also created a workout regimen and diet plan for him to follow.

Next on the list is that Ben Affleck is not allowed to smoke or drink when they are chilling at home. Jennifer Lopez apparently is trying to ban smoking or drinking for Affleck completely. The actor, on many occasions, has been papped lighting a cigarette.

Let’s also not forget how the Batman star has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol issues. Another condition that Lopez has put on Affleck is to make love to her at least four times a week. The actor, in an earlier interview, somewhat shot down that rumour when he claimed that one can’t “legislate” behaviour.

However, the Oscar-winning star did not outright deny the existence of an intimacy clause in their prenuptial agreement. Speaking of other clauses, Lopez apparently wants their vacations to be child-free except when it is a family outing and also, if apart, they cannot spend more than five days away from each other.

