Ben Affleck is an amazing actor and showed his credibility in the field of direction with two shared Academy Awards to his credit also had difficulties doing certain things onscreen, such as kissing another male actor. Affleck featured in 1997’s Chasing Amy with Jason Lee, and they had to share a kiss on screen as he admitted it to be one of the most challenging moments as an actor and was not satisfied with his performance.

The romance comedy is about two comic book artists meeting a girl, followed by one of them falling in love with her, but to his dismay, the girl turns out to be a lesbian, and then it follows a series of events throughout the film. Affleck probably will not be the first to encounter an awkward situation while kissing a co-star if it is of the same gender.

Ben Affleck, once in an interview with The New York Times, shared his awkward experience while kissing Jason Lee in Chasing Amy. Sharing that experience, he said, “The greatest challenge an actor can ever face, it was just difficult for me, you know? And I didn’t think it would be.” He continued, “I really could have done more of a committed job.”

Ben Affleck surely wanted to get past his awkwardness and give his one hundred per cent to it, but unfortunately, he failed. Speaking of it, he added, “The kiss is in there, but it looks like Tom & Jerry. It’s not anything good. I tried to go open-mouthed, but something in me was, ‘Take your tongue back.’ And I was like, ‘No, you can do it! Push!’ It was not my proudest moment.”

Not just Ben Affleck but Jason Lee too felt concerned about the kiss, and the director of the film, Kevin Smith, once shared they tried to avoid associations with homosexuality in the 90s, as per FandomWire.

On the professional front, Affleck made his special appearance in The Flash, which could probably be his last outing as Batman in the DC Universe.

